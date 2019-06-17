Melissa Hyatt sworn in as new Baltimore County police chief

Melissa Hyatt was sworn in Monday as Baltimore County’s 14th police chief and the first woman to lead the department.

In a ceremony at Towson’s Patriot Plaza, Hyatt said she would never forget the sacrifice of first responders who had died in the line of duty and would work hard to get to know the department she now leads.

“Today, I’m going to spend some time getting out into the precincts,” Hyatt said in an interview after being sworn in. She wants to “Spend a lot of time in the community … [and] make sure I get out and spend some time with the troops.”

Hyatt was nominated by Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski in May, and confirmed unanimously by the County Council in an early June vote.

The 43-year-old was the first female sergeant on the Baltimore Police Department tactical team, and is now the first woman to lead the Baltimore County department. Her most recent job was as vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University and Medicine after a 20-year career on the city force.

Hyatt is replacing former chief Terrence Sheridan, who announced his retirement in December. Her selection as the new chief initially disappointed some stakeholders who had wanted an internal candidate from Baltimore County’s 1,900-strong police force, including Councilman Julian Jones.

Hyatt said her priorities will be in different “buckets,” including internal looks at accountability within the department and external looks at community relationships.

The new chief is scheduled to attend three public safety town halls in the coming weeks, in the western, eastern and central parts of the county. The first is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive.

County officials said Hyatt would also be conducting “community walks” in the near future, but that the dates and times have not yet been scheduled.

