Essex man charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing

Baltimore County Police have charged an Essex man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Thomas Eugene Hunt in late May, police said Friday.

Derrick Paul Christopher, 38, of the unit block of Goeller Avenue, was arrested Thursday, according to online court records. He was denied bond and does not have an attorney listed.

Christopher has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 12.

Police said Christopher met with Hunt, 51, of Essex, for a “narcotics transaction” when the two argued, and Christopher stabbed Hunt in the upper body.

Police were initially called to the 1000 block of Arncliff Road in Essex for a fight around 1:30 a.m. May 31. They found Hunt with at least one stab wound when they arrived.

Hunt was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. May 31.

CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video)

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler