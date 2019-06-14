Essex man charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing

Baltimore County Police have charged an Essex man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Thomas Eugene Hunt in late May, police said Friday.
Derrick Paul Christopher, 38, of the unit block of Goeller Avenue, was arrested Thursday, according to online court records. He was denied bond and does not have an attorney listed.
Christopher has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 12.
Police said Christopher met with Hunt, 51, of Essex, for a “narcotics transaction” when the two argued, and Christopher stabbed Hunt in the upper body.
Police were initially called to the 1000 block of Arncliff Road in Essex for a fight around 1:30 a.m. May 31. They found Hunt with at least one stab wound when they arrived.
Hunt was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. May 31.
