Police identify victim and suspect from Sunday shooting in Edgemere

Baltimore County Police officials on Monday released the identity of a 26-year-old shooting victim and the man who they say fatally shot him.

The victim, who police said died while he was being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, has been identified as Brandon Austin Boemmel, of the 6700 block of North Point Road. The two men knew each other and were fighting, police said.

The suspect, Jonathan Clay Hickey, 28, of the 7500 block of North Point Road, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and is held without bond. Hickey does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of North Point Road in Edgemere just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Boemmel, the victim, was in critical condition while he was being transported to the hospital and medics began treating him for “at least one” gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police said Hickey stayed at the scene and was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler