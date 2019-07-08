Dolphins were spotted near Essex by Baltimore County police

Baltimore County Police Department Marine Unit officers last week spotted between 10 and 15 dolphins swimming in Hawk Cove at Hart-Miller Island, located in the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River.

In a video shared by the police department on Twitter, three or four dolphins can be seen swimming to the surface briefly before going back underwater.

Natalie Litofsky, a public information specialist with the department, said the officers saw the dolphins while on routine patrol near Essex the morning of July 1.

As far as she knew, she said, there was no formal reporting process required for a dolphin sighting by patrol officers, they were just excited by it.

“It happens pretty rarely,” in the Baltimore County patrol area, she said.

A dead dolphin was spotted in the harbor near Canton in late May, a few weeks after the National Aquarium said they were tracking a “distressed” dolphin that had been spotted in the harbor.

The Chesapeake Bay Dolphin Watch, a program of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, tracks dolphins that enter the bay and gets volunteers to report any dolphin sightings online or through an app.

A search on the app showed three dolphin sightings were reported on the app on July 1, between 11:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The area of Hawk Cove appeared to be the furthest north any dolphin sightings have been reported as of July 8.

A representative from Dolphin Watch could not immediately be reached for comment.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler