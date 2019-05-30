Baltimore County elementary schools now dismissing after weather delays

All elementary schools in Baltimore County’s west zone that delayed dismissal due to inclement weather in the area began dismissing just before 4:10 p.m.

Several Baltimore County schools announced they were holding dismissal due to severe thunderstorms in the area.

Catonsville, Relay, Riverview, Westchester, Westowne, Halethorpe and Featherbed Lane elementary schools were waiting to begin dismissal until weather conditions make it safe to do so, according to a tweet from Baltimore County Public Schools.