Olszewski says plans for sold out Independence Day concert are 'full steam ahead' despite BSO lockout

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Monday he was unconcerned about the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra lockout affecting the Independence Day concert at Oregon Ridge Park on July 3.

The county announced Monday that the 5,000 tickets for the event have already sold out and Olszewski said plans for the free concert are moving “full steam ahead.”

A deal was reached last week between the county and BSO musicians to hold the concert despite the BSO’s cancellation of the event.

Olszewski said from the “musician side” things are already taken care of.

BSO musicians have a grant from the Music Performance Trust Fund to cover their costs for the concert, Mary Plaine, secretary-treasurer of the Musicians’ Association of Metropolitan Baltimore, said last week. The New York-based trust fund aims to provide free, high-quality live music.

The Star-Spangled Spectacular was among summer concerts canceled on May 30 by the BSO, citing financial problems. The county announced Thursday that the new event at Oregon Ridge will be called the Independence Day Extravaganza and will feature fireworks and food trucks.

The BSO has performed Oregon Ridge concerts since the 1970s.

On Monday morning, BSO musicians protested outside of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall after the organization’s board of directors approved a lockout Sunday when negotiations for a new contract failed.

