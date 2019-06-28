Arrest warrant issued for Baltimore County farmer whose cow was allegedly stolen and taken to Virginia

Officials in Virginia have issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Scott Braglio, a Baltimore County farmer who runs Braglio Farms in Woodstock for the use of “profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways or by other methods.”

The warrant, issued by James City County, in Virginia, stems from a phone call that was secretly recorded by Ryan Phillips, who owns an animal sanctuary called “Life with Pigs” in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The warrant was issued not because of a police investigation but because of a criminal complaint from Phillips. Police in Virginia said they’ve referred the complaint to the commonwealth’s attorney.

“[The commonwealth’s attorney is] reviewing whether or not the complaint is valid,” said James City County Police Department spokesman Steve Rubino. If someone from out of state is in Virginia, the warrant would be served, he said, adding, “Once he’s outside of the state of Virginia, it’s an extradition matter. Typically, you don’t extradite somebody from out of state on a misdemeanor charge.”

The charge against Braglio, 57, is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. Upon conviction of a Class 1 Misdemeanor in the commonwealth, a person may be subject to jail time of no more than 12 months and a fine not to exceed $2,500.

Phillips alleges that Braglio made death threats and other threatening remarks against him during a phone call about a calf.

In late April, Baltimore County police were called to Braglio farms after owners discovered a months-old calf was missing. Two women were charged with stealing the calf, named Milly by the farm owners, and taking it to Life with Pigs in Virginia.

In the recording of the phone call, which has been reviewed by the Baltimore Sun Media Group, a man does make threatening statements toward Phillips on the phone. The man is not identified in the recording, however.

In an interview, Braglio declined to discuss ongoing legal issues. He did say, though, that his life and his family members’ lives have suffered because of online activism and social media campaigns.

Braglio said he’s been unable to advertise his businesses because of online targeting, that people have been making phone calls to his business, the Woodstock Inn, and the places where his grandchildren go to school.

“This whole neighborhood is up in arms,” Braglio said, because his neighbors — also farmers — are scared they might be targeted, too.

Erika Lynn Wilkinson, 19, and Jennifer Lauren Sully, 44, were both charged with six counts, including felony theft. Wilkinson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later in June. Sully, after an initial hearing, has had her case moved from Towson District Court to Baltimore County District Court; she also had one charge dropped.

After the calf, which Phillips and other animal rights activists have named “Sophie,” was returned to Braglio by Baltimore County officials from Virginia, Phillips began calling farms in the area in an attempt to offer money in order to get the calf back, Phillips said.

In a phone call that Phillips said was with Braglio, Phillips offers to pay for the calf before the man on the other end of the call makes threatening remarks.

Phillips said the calf had become like a “family member” and that he worries about her condition and future prospects in Baltimore County. Phillips has shared dozens of photos, videos and testimonials that he says show the calf was emaciated and neglected when it arrived at the animal sanctuary. An animal abuse investigation in Baltimore County found no evidence of abuse or neglect at Braglio Farms, Baltimore County police officials have said previously.

Braglio Farms has accused Life with Pigs of falsifying the photos, and Baltimore County police said the photos did not play a significant role in their investigation because they could have been altered.

Phillips said he sought the warrant for Braglio’s arrest because of the phone conversation he recorded without the other speaker’s consent. In Maryland, it is illegal to record a conversation without consent from both parties involved; it is not illegal in Virginia. Phillips said he is continuing to pursue charges against Braglio because he feels that he is still in danger.

“I literally have built fences, I put in cameras … we feel unsafe every day,” Phillips said.

Baltimore County police officials did not immediately return a request for comment. No charges have appeared for Braglio in Maryland online court records.

The stolen calf has spurred an online movement of concerned activists who want to see it returned to the Life with Pigs sanctuary. The “Friends of Sophie Action Network” on Facebook has nearly 1,000 followers, for example; a GoFundMe campaign to cover “legal expenses” related to “get[ting] Sophie safely home to Life with Pigs” has raised $1,300, and a petition calling for the calf to be returned to the Virginia sanctuary has garnered over 83,000 online signatures.

Baltimore County police officials have said previously, however, that there is not a legal justification for the sanctuary to get the calf back. Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said the women involved should have “made a complaint” to animal control if they thought the calf was being mistreated, instead of allegedly stealing the cow.

