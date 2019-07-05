Enforcement underway for parking on Belair Road near Gunpowder Falls State Park

Parking enforcement on both sides of Belair Road in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park began Wednesday because of safety concerns, The State Highway Administration said.

Parking is now restricted along U.S. 1 between south of Miller and Mt. Vista roads, because the road has been “reduced” because of ongoing construction on and around the bridge that crosses the Gunpowder Falls and trail tunnel.

Baltimore County Police spokesman officer Jennifer Peach said Friday she was unaware of any enforcement issues over the last couple of days since enforcement began, but said that issues of parking enforcement are not “easy to follow or check up on.”

“The individual officers know and probably their direct supervisors, but that [information] is not important enough in the grand scheme of things to get forwarded to the captain’s office,” she wrote in an email.

Additionally, on Aug. 1, the entrance for vehicles along northbound U.S. 1 will be closed for the remainder of construction work, scheduled to be completed in Fall 2020. Drivers should expect single-lane closures along the road between Miller Road and Sheradale Drive during off-peak hours, officials said.

The nearby park and ride lot will remain open, however.

An average of 25,000 vehicles travel this stretch of road each day, officials said.

