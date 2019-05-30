Thistle Road expected to open in August, River Road replacement bridge expected in 2020

A Baltimore County official on Thursday said that Thistle Road in Catonsville is expected to re-open by August and a bridge replacement on River Road, also in Catonsville, is expected to be completed by early 2020.

Thistle Road and River Road were heavily damaged by flooding in May 2018. The flooding damaged some businesses in Catonsville, flooded countless homes and left one home in Catonsville temporarily unsafe for habitation.

That same flooding also devestated historic Ellicott City and killed one man, Staff Sgt. Eddison Hermond Jr., a Maryland National Guardsman.

“Construction of a replacement bridge on River Road is anticipated to begin in late June and to be completed by early 2020. BGE and Verizon crews are now relocating overhead utilities at the site,” Department of Public Works spokesman David Fidler said in an email.

The River Road Bridge is expected to be 36 feet long and 11 feet high, made of a precast concrete arch with cast-in-place end walls. An open steel traffic barrier will be installed along the tops of the end walls.

The bridge is expected to cost around $1.87 million, about 75% of which will be eligible for federal reimbursement under the Federal Disaster Declaration for the May 2018 flooding.

Thistle Road has been closed, but residential access has remained open. Repairs began in March and Fidler said it should be re-opened in August. Officials said in October the projects should be completed by spring or summer 2019.

Fidler said the Thistle Road repairs are focusing on six segments of the downhill, western slope of the road, and that the project is expected to be completed within a $2 million budget. Federal money is also covering about 75% of the Thistle Road repair, Fidler said.

