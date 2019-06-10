One suspect in custody after stabbing in Lansdowne's Hillcrest Park

A suspect is in custody after detectives investigated a stabbing in Hillcrest Park in Lansdowne Sunday night.

Baltimore County Police on Monday said the stabbing occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old man fought back after a suspect brandished a gun in the park. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim “at least once” before fleeing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives found a pellet gun in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue near the park. A suspect was taken into custody, though police are keeping the suspect’s identity confidential pending formal charges, according to a news release.

This story may be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler