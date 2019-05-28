Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Employee at Roses discount store in Lansdowne sprayed with mace, police said

Cody Boteler
An employee of Roses discount store in the Patapsco Village Shopping Center in Lansdowne was sprayed with mace but not seriously injured, police said May 28.

The employee, whom police have not identified, did not require transport to a hospital. Police said the employee was sprayed by a person who was leaving the store with a stolen air-conditioning unit and some charcoal.

The call came in at 3:09 p.m. May 28, police said. The thief, who wasn’t described by police, has not been apprehended.

This story may be updated.

