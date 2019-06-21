Police investigating body found in Patapsco State Park near Catonsville as a homicide

Baltimore County Police officials are investigating the discovery of a body near the area of River and Thistle Roads in Patapsco State Park as a homicide.

The body has been identified as Glenroy St. Aubyn Copeland, of the 7700 block of Alastor Court in Elkridge.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said Friday that the medical examiner determined the cause of death was homicide, but Peach did not provide more specifics.

She said there was no further information and that another update was not likely “any time soon.”

The body was originally discovered Sunday night, when a woman was walking her dog around 5 p.m., police said.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler