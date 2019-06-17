Man's body found in Patapsco Valley State Park near Catonsville

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Sunday evening in Patapsco Valley State Park near Catonsville and Oella, officials said Monday.

A woman was walking her dog along a trail in the park and discovered the body around 5 p.m. in the area of River and Thistle roads, police said. A police spokeswoman said she did not know exactly how far off the trail the body was, but did not believe it was directly on a trail.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and will investigate the man's death, police said. The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and for identification purposes.

This story may be updated.

