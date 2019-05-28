'Remember Fence' along Catonsville's Short Line Trail draws hundreds over Memorial Day weekend

At least 400 people visited the new “Remember Fence” set up by Catonsville Rails to Trails, a spot overlooking Baltimore National Cemetery along the Short Line Trail in Catonsville, over Memorial Day weekend.

The number of visitors is an estimate from Maureen Sweeney-Smith, vice president of Catonsville Rails to Trails. She said about half the people she spoke with had never walked the Short Line Trail before and were drawn specifically to the overlook.

“I’m just shocked, shocked at how many people participated,” Sweeney-Smith said.

Catonsville Rails to Trails set out a box of wooden stars, markers and zip-ties so visitors could write and affix their own memorials or dedications along the fence that separates the Short Line Trail from Baltimore National Cemetery.

On the Tuesday after Memorial Day, dozens of stars — some dedicated to individuals, others thanking the military in general — were clinging to the fence. One star was dedicated to Staff Sgt. Eddison Hermond Jr., a Maryland National Guardsman who died in the Ellicott City flooding last year while attempting a rescue.

A few people hung photos of their relatives who served in the military. One miniature America flag was wedged between the fence and a “no trespassing” sign. A garden box, freshly painted blue, was filled with red and white flowers.

Michael Crowell of Catonsville wandered down the trail early Tuesday afternoon. He said he had been walking along Maiden Choice Lane when a sign at the beginning of the Short Line Trail caught his eye, so he walked to investigate the cemetery overlook.

He had been on the Short Line Trail before, he said, but had not previously heard of the “Remember Fence” project.

Crowell left a star he dedicated to his great uncle who fought in World War II. He said his uncle, Billy Rion, of Tennessee, died in the mid-90s after surviving the Battle of the Bulge.

“Although I oppose a lot of wars since World War II, I honor and respect the sacrifices made by the people that fought in them,” Crowell said.

The cemetery overlook was created by students from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 2013, and volunteers with Catonsville Rails to Trails and Charlestown Retirement Community revitalize the overlook with gravel, fresh paint and flowers in early May.

Sweeney-Smith said she was glad to hear so many “positive” stories when speaking with people who visited the overlook.

“It kind of surprised me how much participation we got,” she said. “But when you read the stars, it’s all so positive. There are just so many great stories.”

Catonsville Rails to Trails plans to leave the stars hanging on the fence until Flag Day on June 14.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler