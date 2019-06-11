Baltimore man charged in Lansdowne park stabbing

A Baltimore man faces charges of attempted murder, assault, robbery and making false statements after being arrested Monday morning for the attempted robbery and stabbing of a man in Hillcrest Park in Lansdowne Sunday night.
Dorian Anthony Ross-Knox, 24, of the 2900 block of Rayshire Road, initially told police he was the victim of an attempted robbery at the park, but police said Ross-Knox had actually stabbed a man who fought back during an attempted robbery.
Ross-Knox allegedly brandished a gun in the park Sunday night just after 10 p.m., police said, and his victim attempted to fight back. Ross-Knox then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim “at least once” in the upper body before fleeing on foot, causing life-threatening wounds, according to police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive. Police officials said Tuesday morning they had not heard more about the victim’s condition.
While investigating, police discovered a pellet gun and took Ross-Knox into custody. Officials initially did not disclose his identity as a suspect.
Ross-Knox is held without bond in Baltimore County, police said. He faces charges of attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and two counts each of armed robbery, robbery and charges related to making a false statement.