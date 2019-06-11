Baltimore man charged in Lansdowne park stabbing

A Baltimore man faces charges of attempted murder, assault, robbery and making false statements after being arrested Monday morning for the attempted robbery and stabbing of a man in Hillcrest Park in Lansdowne Sunday night.

Dorian Anthony Ross-Knox, 24, of the 2900 block of Rayshire Road, initially told police he was the victim of an attempted robbery at the park, but police said Ross-Knox had actually stabbed a man who fought back during an attempted robbery.

Ross-Knox allegedly brandished a gun in the park Sunday night just after 10 p.m., police said, and his victim attempted to fight back. Ross-Knox then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim “at least once” in the upper body before fleeing on foot, causing life-threatening wounds, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive. Police officials said Tuesday morning they had not heard more about the victim’s condition.

While investigating, police discovered a pellet gun and took Ross-Knox into custody. Officials initially did not disclose his identity as a suspect.

Ross-Knox is held without bond in Baltimore County, police said. He faces charges of attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and two counts each of armed robbery, robbery and charges related to making a false statement.

CAPTION Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video)

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler