Guinness Brewery to donate up to $1,000 to Pride Center of Maryland

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe has been waving the rainbow flag outside its doors and will keep the standard up until the end of June in recognition of Pride Month.

And, on Thursday, from 3 to 10 p.m., the brewery will donate $1 from every pint sold to the Pride Center of Maryland, up to a $1,000 donation, the company said Tuesday.

Donations will go toward the Pride Center’s construction of a new office in Charles Village, a Guinness spokeswoman said.

Hospitality staff will be wearing pride-themed shirts that day, too.

The Pride Center of Maryland said on Facebook it will have staff and volunteers at the fundraising event Thursday to meet guests.

The Guinness brewery has held other events recently, including a Father’s Day meal special and a chance to drink with Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini earlier in June.

