Crime log for Wilkens Police Precinct: Three robberies and 18 burglaries reported from June 14 to 20

Between June 14 and June 20, 18 burglaries were reported to police in the Wilkens precinct. The only arrests made were in a case where two people were arrested June 20, after being found near Morningstar Baptist Church on Winters Lane in Catonsville, which had a shattered window.

One of the suspects was found to be in possession of a firearm and drugs, police said, but no property was removed from the church.

Someone stole “several” snacks and sodas from the snack shack outside Arbutus Middle School some time between June 15 to June 17. Police said there was “white dust on the counter and floor … caused by a wood plank in the ceiling,” but no damage done to the outside of the building.

A man was assaulted and robbed on June 17, just after midnight, at the intersection of Songbird Circle and Bluejay Court. Police said the victim was approached by four unknown men, punched, then kicked repeatedly when he fell to the ground. The man’s backpack, containing cash and a phone charger, was stolen.

On June 20, around 3:15 p.m., a juvenile was arrested after approaching a man from behind at the intersection of Malbrook Road and Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville, putting a knife to the man’s neck and demanding money.

Below is a compilation of other incidents reported in the Wilkens Police Precinct.

Edmondson Avenue, 600 block. June 14, 10:20 p.m. Man robbed after taking a ride from three unknown suspects.

Old Sulphur Spring Road, 1700 block. Between June 14-17. Fence cut and rental equipment stolen from United Rentals.

Merril Road, unit block. June 15, 5:20 a.m. Apartment broken into and cell phone stolen.

Oakdale Avenue, 100 block. June 15, 11 a.m. Lawn mower missing from unlocked and open shed.

Lakebrook Circle, 2900 block. June 16, 7:39 p.m. Television, clothing, money and other items stolen from an apartment that was broken into.

Wilkens Avenue, 4800 block. June 17, 1 a.m. Eton scooter stolen from under a deck.

College Avenue, 4600 block. June 17, 9:30 a.m. Bicycle stolen from front lawn.

Gateway Terrace, 4700 block. Between June 16-17. Gold Acura stolen from the parking lot.

Bristol Green Way, 5400 block. June 18, 7 a.m. Unlocked vehicle entered and garage door opener used. Second vehicle inside the garage rummaged through and door into the home opened. Unknown if home entered. Nothing reported stolen.

Georgia Avenue, 2800 block. June 18, 7 a.m. Dirt bike stolen from shed.

Putnam Road, 2000 block. June 18, 7 a.m. Dirt bike stolen from shed.

Ryerson Circle, 3100 block. June 18, 2 p.m. Bike stolen from backyard.

Mt. Ridge Court, 6300 block. June 18. Vehicle broken into, but nothing stolen.

Freeway, 3100 block. June 19, 5 a.m. Motorized scooter stolen but then recovered.

Vogt Avenue, 1200 block. June 19, 11 p.m. Unlocked vehicle broken into and wallet stolen.

Maple Avenue, 1200 block. June 19, 4:16 p.m. Vehicle broken into and change stolen.

Linden Avenue, 1200 block. June 20, 11:15 a.m. Vehicle entered but no items stolen.

Tulip Avenue, 2600 block. June 21, 1:05 a.m. Attempted burglary, suspect fled after being seen by homeowner.

