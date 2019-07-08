Catonsville and Arbutus crime: Graffiti calls for 'race war now'

During the overnight hours between July 3 and 4, an individual or group sprayed four sheds and one detached garage in Halethorpe with racist grafiti, including swastikas and the phrase “race war now,” Baltimore County police said Friday.

Racist symbols were sprayed on four sheds and one garage, possibly from a footpath between properties in the 2900 block of Delaware Avenue in Halethorpe, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

None of the victims reported feeling threatened or personally targeted, and the street is normally fairly quiet, Peach said.

In other incidents, the following is compiled from local police reports.

Our policy is to include descriptions when there is enough information to make identification possible.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Wilkens Police Station at 410-887-0872.

Bigley Avenue, 300 block, 21227. June 28, 12:58 a.m. Three individuals attempted to steal inoperable motorized scooter before leaving on three scooters parked nearby.

Osage Avenue, 5500 block, 21227. June 28, 4 a.m. Padlock cut and motorcycle stolen from garage.

Edmondson Avenue, 700 block, 21228. June 28, 5 p.m. Home under construction burglarized. Tools stolen.

Annapolis Road, 3500 block, 21227. Between 11 p.m. June 28-9:30 a.m. June 29. GMT Tires LLC broken into and security camera system stolen from inside. Vehicle stolen from location on June 27.

Washington Boulevard, 3300 block, 21227. June 29, 12:10 a.m. Two women robbed at gunpoint after leaving Borderline Bar. Arrest made.

Sulphur Spring Road, 2300 block, 21227. June 29, 11 a.m. White Ford landscaping truck stolen. Truck had been unlocked with keys left inside.

Freeway, 3100 block, 21227. July 1, 1:30 a.m. Chain cut and ATV stolen from front porch.

