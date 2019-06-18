Five burglaries reported in Arbutus-Halethorpe area: Crime log for Wilkens Police Precinct:

Five burglaries or attempted burglaries were reported in the Arbutus-Halethorpe area between June 9-13, according to police records.

On June 11, someone stole a mountain bike that was locked up in front of a residence in the 2900 block of Bero Road. The next day, June 12, around 5 p.m., there was a burglary in the 3000 block of Bero Road, when intruders kicked in a rear door of a residence and disturbed, but did not steal, anything. The intruders were seen leaving in a gold Toyota Camry.

Another attempted burglary occurred in the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue, when two people tried to gain entry to a shed but ran away when a woman saw them.

On June 9, a scooter was reported stolen from a fenced-in yard in the 900 block of Circle Drive, and a generator was stolen from the back porch of a home in the 900 block of Courtney Road. Both incidents happened before 10 a.m.

Other incidents reported in the Wilkens precinct between June 9 and June13:

Old Frederick Road, 5400 block. June 10, 5 p.m. Four boxes stolen from a parked vehicle.

Bloomsbury Avenue, 200 block. June 11, 3 p.m. Two people punched a juvenile victim and unsuccessfully attempted to steal the victim’s cellphone before fleeing on foot.

Baltimore National Pike, 6300 block. June 12, 1:56 p.m. A robbery occurred at First National Bank. Robber fled, no description.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler