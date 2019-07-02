'I am ashamed': Crowd gathers in Catonsville to protest Trump border policy, urge Congress to act

About 50 people gathered in Catonsville outside the district office of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore-area Democrat, to show support for the lawmaker and demand Congress take action in reuniting separated families and treating migrants better at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I am ashamed,” said the Rev. Bev Lewis, minister of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Catonsville. “I never saw families being ripped into shreds. Y’all, it’s time for this to stop.”

The protest was organized by members of the Catonsville Indivisible Group and Indivisible Central Maryland, progressive political organizations that have actively opposed and protested against the policies of the Trump administration.

The group gathered in Catonsville on Tuesday was part of a nationwide protest, organized by MoveOn, a nationwide advocacy group. Protests were planned all across the country, according to the organization’s website.

Protesters in Catonsville were urging Cummings to take congressional action to “close the camps,” referring to the centers where asylum seekers and others crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been kept. Protesters also demanded that the Trump administration reunite children with their families.

Reports in recent weeks have described dire conditions inside the facilities, with some calling them concentration camps.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Rep. Joaquin Castro, of Texas and Rep. Madeleine Dean, of Pennsylvania, along with other lawmakers, recently toured on of the facilities and said on Twitter that those being kept there are “abused and verbally harassed with no cause,” that women have been separated from the children and don’t know where they are, said showers were “dirty,” and that there was no running water to drink or wash hands with.

Last month, Trump told Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” his administration is “doing a fantastic job under the circumstances,” on the border and blamed Democrats for “holding up the humanitarian aid” and refusing to change asylum laws. “If they changed asylum and if they changed loopholes, everything on the border would be perfect,” the president said.



