Maryland Baltimore County

Beltway crash with overturned vehicle has lanes blocked near Wilkens Avenue

Cody Boteler
Arbutus Times

A crash involving multiple vehicles on the outer loop of I-695 has left two lanes blocked as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Two patients have been transported, though the extent of their injuries is unknown, officials said at 2:20 p.m.

Fire officials dispatched at 1:53 p.m. and found a three-vehicle crash with one vehicle flipped over. The crash has been reported in the area between exits 12A and 12, near Wilkens Avenue and Southwestern Boulevard.

There was no vehicle entrapment, officials said.

This story has been updated.

