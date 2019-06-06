Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Maryland Baltimore County

Old Line Bank in Catonsville robbed by two women, police said

Cody Boteler
Contact ReporterCatonsville Times

The Old Line Bank in the 4600 block of Wilkens Avenue in Catonsville was robbed Thursday afternoon by two suspects, police said.

A Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman said a teller at the bank pressed an alarm button and officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. The suspect or suspects did not display a weapon, police said.

The suspects, which police said were reported as two women, left the bank with cash.

This story may be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
88°