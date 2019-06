Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

St. Ursula School art teacher Shani Silvis, right, of Parkville, teaches first-graders, from left, Olivia Nicholson, 6, Jacob Davis, 7, and Nicholas Ware, 6, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015, in Parkville. Silvis and her mother attended St. Ursula and she has two daughters who now attend the school. (Photo by Steve Ruark)