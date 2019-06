Pipsqueak Petunia, left, a Boston terrier owned by Shannon Wright, not pictured, of Perry Hall, plays with Jada, a pit bull owned by Marcelo Garcia, not pictured, of Perry Hall at the newly opened Perry Paw Dog Park at Honeygo Run Regional Park.

The Perry Paw Dog Park, the fourth to open in Baltimore County, occupies 1.3 acres at Honeygo Regional Park, about two miles north of White Marsh Mall. It is a fenced-in plain surrounded on three sides by woods.

Photos by Steve Ruark