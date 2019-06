Neil Zimmerman of Perry Hall, center, poses with his guitar and fellow musicians/friends Ron Kutscher of Reisterstown, left, and Charles Loubert of Baltimore at Perry Hall United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Jan 14. Zimmerman hosts a monthly folk music night at the church.

Debbie and Neil Zimmerman originated and run the monthly folk music concert in the church hall of Perry Hall United Methodist Church, which has been going on for 10 years. Performers range from career musicians based in Nashville who might drop in for a gig while on the road to local kids with their first guitars.

Staff photos by Brian Krista