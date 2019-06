Mildred Ensor laughs while recalling a story about her family raising four girls during her husband's career with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Ellison and Mildred Ensor, left, greet their son Bill Ensor, Jr. and Ensor senior's sister Frances Merritt, of Brooklandville, and other family members at a surprise party celebrating the couple's 75th wedding anniversary last month at Liberatore's Ristorante in Perry Hall.

Ellison W. "Bill" Ensor, 96, and his wife Mildred Cox "Mickey" Ensor, 94, who have been married 75 years, like to talk about his early days in the late 1930s as a milkman delivering bottles to doorsteps in Parkville.