Nicole Munchel/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Erin Oh, assistant branch manager, marches around the Arbutus Library with a few princesses during Story Time Ball Wednesday. Pictured front-Gabby Taranto, 3, of Catonsville, left, and Maggie Hyland, 2, of Ellicott City, dressed as Snow White. Back from left- Hailey Chiarella, 2 1/2, of Elkridge; Dylani Du, 4, of Ellicott City; Anna Richards, 9, of Arbutus and Abbie Richards, 6, of Arbutus.