Dozens of children's riding toys with volunteers in the background at the Southwest Emergency Services (SWES) 30th annual Toy Giveaway on Dec. 12 at Arbutus United Methodist Church.

People wait to enter Arbutus United Methodist Church for the Southwest Emergency Services (SWES) 30th annual Toy Giveaway on Dec. 12 at Arbutus United Methodist Church.

Southwest Emergency Services, a ministry based out of Arbutus United Methodist Church, held its 30th annual Toy Giveaway Friday, Dec. 12 to make Christmas possible for hundreds of families living in the 21227 ZIP code.

Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group