A Kalua hoagie, slow roasted pork with pineapple BBQ sauce, seen here with a side of fries, at Taste of Aloha in Arbutus.

Robert Alcain, owner and chef of Taste of Aloha in Arbutus, is photographed inside his restaurant.

Pictures of Taste of Aloha, a new Arbutus restaurant owned and operated by chef Robert Alcain from the island of Molokai, features authentic Hawaiian lunches and is located in the 1400 block of Sulphur Spring Road.

Staff photos by Brian Krista