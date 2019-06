Zach Missigman, 7, of Catonsville, meets Santa at the Arbutus Santa House, Friday, Dec. 19.

Margot Day, 3, of Catonsville, holds a candy cane while meeting Santa at the Arbutus Santa House, Friday, Dec. 19.

Kids visit Santa in his house in Arbutus to make last-second requests for toys for this Christmas.

Nate Pesce/for The Baltimore Sun Media Group photo