Milt Kampes, front, of Elkridge, and other members of the Original 27 Flags marching unit of American Legion Post 109 in Arbutus participate in a Fourth of July ceremony in Arbutus Friday, July 4, 2014.

Rynda Camden Berry, left, 5, of Lansdowne holds his little brother Connor Berry's, right, 22 months, hand while playing at Hillcrest Park with their mother Caitie Berry (not pictured) in Lansdowne, MD on Thursday, July 3, 2014.

Join us as we look at the highlights of 2014 through the images captured by staff and freelance photographers of the Baltimore Sun Media Group for the Arbutus Times.