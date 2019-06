Sara Murphy, art teacher at Halethorpe Elementary and coordinator of the Pinwheels for Peace event at the school, hands American flags to students during the parade.

Sean Broschart, right, parades with fellow students in Ms. Mayhle's 2nd grade class during the Pinwheels for Peace event.

Pictures from the Pinwheels for Peace event and parade at Halethorpe Elementary School on Friday, September 20, 2013. The Pinwheels for Peace began in 2005 and is a worldwide project that celebrates the International Day of Peace.

Staff photos by Brian Krista