Daniel Kucin, Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group

August 02, 2016: From left to right: President of the Halethorpe Civic League Otis Collins, Pete Kriscumas (Office of Tom Quirk), Tiffani Norris of Belfor Property Restoration, and Baltimore County Council First District Councilman Tom Quirk get together during the Halethorpe Improvement Association National Night Out.