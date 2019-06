Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Halethorpe, MD. June 12, 2016. Photo by Nicole Munchel. Rev. Claire Fielder invites all of the children to join her at the front of the church Sunday morning. Rev. Fielder is retiring after 20 years at Halethorpe-Relay United Methodist Church. Join Halethorpe-Relay United Methodist Churchâ¿¿s members to celebrate the retirement of the Rev. Claire Fielder on Sunday, June 12, at 4513 Ridge Ave.: A special worship hour at 11 a.m. will salute her 20 years of dedicated ministry to the congregation and the community. A fellowship time follows with tasty finger foods.