Students use worksheets in ESOL class at Lansdowne High School on Feb. 11, 2015.

Eman Jamil, 16, from Pakistan, works on a game to match DNA sequence elements in ESOL biology class at Lansdowne High School.

Educators struggle to meet the needs of a growing ESOL population as the county continues to grow more diverse.

Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos