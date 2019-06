Juniper Sass-Crews, 7, of Catonsville, holds up her trophy during an award ceremony at the end of the Soap Box Derby. She was third place winner of the 12-inch wheel diameter competition.

Sophia Hermann, 10, rolls to victory down Elm Road in the final heat of the 10-inch wheel diameter competition of the annual Arbutus Soap Box Derby held Friday, July 4.

Racers rolled down Elm Road at the Arbutus Soap Box Derby, one of the many area events for the Fourth of July. The race, which began at 9 a.m., has been held since 1966.

Staff photos by Lauren Loricchio