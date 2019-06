Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

at Arbutus, Md Photo date: 05-15-2016 Photo by Nate Pesce People walk down East Dr. in Arbutus looking at vendors displays along the route. The 43rd Arbutus Arts Festival was held May 15, 2016, with a car show, children's attractions, food vendors, live music, and crafters displaying handmade items.