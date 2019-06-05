Alex Cooper Auctioneers' Grand Re-opening

Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Joseph Cooper, center, and Paul Cooper, far right, cut the ribbon with Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz, from left, Jon Levinson, Brian Cooper, Matt Cooper, Annette Cooper and Carley Cooper during the reopening of Alex Cooper Auctioneers on March 1. Over 300 guests attended the event at the newly renovated 24,000 square foot facility located at 908 York Road in Towson on March 1.
Guests look at the items on display at the jewelry and silver gallery at the newly renovated Alex Cooper Auctioneers located at 908 York Road in Towson. Over 300 guests attended the reopening event held on March 1.
Alex Cooper Auctioneers seller of art, furniture, rugs and other antiques from East Asia, Europe and the United States is having a reopening Tuesday, March 1, after a renovation to its York Road location, covering 24,000 square feet.