Alex Cooper Auctioneers' Grand Re-opening

Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Joseph Cooper, center, and Paul Cooper, far right, cut the ribbon with Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz, from left, Jon Levinson, Brian Cooper, Matt Cooper, Annette Cooper and Carley Cooper during the reopening of Alex Cooper Auctioneers on March 1. Over 300 guests attended the event at the newly renovated 24,000 square foot facility located at 908 York Road in Towson on March 1.