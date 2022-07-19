UMBC Police officer accused of setting fires, including one to an all-gender restroom, is arrested Tuesday

A University of Maryland, Baltimore County Police officer has been arrested on charges of setting a series of fires on campus, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Walter Tyrone Christopher, 36, was arrested Tuesday at UMBC by the State Fire Marshal and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Police, according to a news release.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

A Baltimore County grand jury on Monday indicted Christopher on 12 counts of felony and misdemeanor malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and arson, according to an indictment.

He set fires several places on campus, including in a library, a chemistry building, an all-gender restroom, men’s restrooms and a second-floor office, since December, the indictment says.

He allegedly burned a trash can and a box of newspapers. Christopher faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000 if convicted. He does not have an attorney.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting and the State Fire Marshal and the UMBC Police investigated the case.

