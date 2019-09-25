Police investigating fatal Woodlawn shooting

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Woodlawn early Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Fairview Road at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 25, responding to a report of gunshots fired. The victim, Al Taveius Webb, was found on the front yard of his home, according to police.
Medics arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures, according to a news release. The 36-year-old was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police have no leads in the case, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.
The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
Tips can also be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, by email or through the organization’s app. The independent organization offers rewards for information related to felony offenses.