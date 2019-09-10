Police investigating ‘possible’ connection between diesel fuel incidents in downtown Baltimore, White Marsh

Baltimore County police on Tuesday said they are investigating the “possibility” of a connection between an arrest involving the transportation of large quantities of diesel fuel in White Marsh and the discovery a suspicious vehicle with gallons of allegedly stolen fuel in downtown Baltimore.
A man was taken into custody in White Marsh on Monday, and an investigation showed he had used gift cards to purchase large quantities of diesel fuel, police said. The Maryland Department of the Environment arrived and took possession of the diesel fuel, estimating that it was about 660 gallons, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.
Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, county police were dispatched to the Royal Farms gas station at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road in White Marsh after a call for suspicious activity involving a white van. When an officer went to approach the van, the driver left the Royal Farms and police pursued, Peach said.
The officer followed and made an investigative traffic stop based on the suspicious vehicle call, she said. When the officer asked to see the man’s driver’s license, the officer discovered an “arrestable traffic offense” and arrested the man. Peach said she could not yet specify what the offense was because the man has not been charged.
During a further search of the van, after the man had been taken into custody, police discovered 68 Royal Farms gift cards, 15 receipts and one credit card in the van. Some of the gift cards were “re-coded,” Peach said, and fraudulent.
“How they came to be fraudulent is under investigation,” she said.
Peach said the man is in police custody while he faces formal charges, which she said will likely include the traffic offense and “some kind of an economic crime" related to either the possession of fraudulent cards or making purchases with fraudulent cards.
“There is a great deal more investigation that needs to be done with this case. That said, I think you can expect that once this case goes before the state’s attorney’s office, you could probably expect additional charges,” Peach said.
The incident came hours after officials in downtown Baltimore evacuated several buildings, cordoned off city blocks and closed major roadways for part of the day because of the discovery of a “suspicious vehicle” filled with what police say was stolen fuel.
Another incident on Tuesday partially shut down I-695 when a “suspicious rental truck” was stopped by police officers in Towson. Peach said there was no evidence of any connection between the Towson incident and the fuel-related arrest.
“You have a box truck, and I think all the officers, knowing what happened yesterday in the city and the county, are very much on the lookout for anything similar, or anything that has a similar type of suspicious nature,” Peach said.
Police said later Tuesday afternoon that the box truck was initially stopped because the driver was speeding, but then ran out of gas on I-695. Police said there was nothing found in the truck, and the driver was arrested for fleeing.