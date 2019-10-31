A Baltimore man was arrested in White Marsh last week and charged with multiple offenses, including felony intent to distribute and illegally possessing a firearm after a canine pursuit found him in a swampy area, Baltimore County police said Thursday.
Tremaine A. Davis, 29, of the Glenham-Belhar neighborhood in Baltimore, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with eight offenses, including possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegally possessing ammo and possessing a firearm while possessing the drugs.
He was released on $50,000 bail and does not yet have a court date scheduled. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Police said Davis fled after an attempted police stop, and that he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, over 100 grams of cocaine, around 25 grams of heroin and over 30 grams of marijuana.
Davis was asleep at the wheel of his car near the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Wholesale Club Drive around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 24, police said, when an officer pulled up to the green light and saw Davis’ vehicle not moving. The officer knocked on the window, and when Davis woke up and saw a police officer, he drove off, police said.
Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said Davis drove westbound “a short distance” before stopping near a wooded area off White Marsh Boulevard. At that point, Litofsky said, a canine unit was called in to assess the situation and search for the suspect.
The canine, Chief, found Davis in “a knee-high swamp” in the wooded area, Litofsky said.