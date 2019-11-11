As U.S. health officials and lawmakers continue to sound the alarm on vaping-related illnesses, Baltimore area vape shop owners say their businesses have unduly suffered, and they blame what they say is misinformation.
For Mike Becker and Lisa Barkhorn, owners of B&B’s Vape Café in Parkville, selling e-cigarette and coffee products is a second job. In the past five or six months, Becker said business has dropped by at least 20% to 25%.
“When the fear mongering started,” Becker said.
Currently, Catonsville has two vape shops.
Vape products are meant to provide a healthier alternative for tobacco users looking to ween off smoking tobacco products. E-cigarettes became commercially successful in 2003, according to the Consumer Advocates for Smoke Free Alternatives Association, and popular in the U.S. years later.
Reports of vaping-related illnesses in 49 states began over the summer and quickly proliferated, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and state health agencies to issue warnings about vaping devices.
Symptoms of the illness, now officially dubbed e-cigarette, or vaping, product use–associated lung injury, or EVALI, include shortness of breath, pain on breathing, chest pain, wheezing, coughing and coughing up blood, according to the state health department.
Health officials say illicit cannabis-derived products in pre-filled cartridges are the strongest factor to date in the lung injuries, according to Maureen Regan, deputy director of integrated media for the Maryland Department of Health’s communications office.
Government investigations have also linked the lung injuries to Vitamin E acetate, an additive found in bootleg vape cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, or cannabidiol, another cannabis extract.
The acetate has not been found in nicotine-containing liquids, according to a study released by the CDC in October.
As of Oct. 29, 1,888 cases of EVALI had been reported, and most of those patients described a history of using products containing THC, according to the CDC.
In Maryland, 43 cases of EVALI had been reported as of Oct. 30, and “people who became ill reported using a range of products, including both cannabis-derived products … and nicotine-containing products,” Regan wrote.
None of those with lung injuries reported exclusively using a product from a licensed Maryland medical cannabis dispensary, Regan wrote.
“A definitive cause is not yet known, however — and some people who became sick do not report vaping THC or CBD,” Regan wrote.
The problem is that federal health officials and news outlets conflated the FDA-approved cartridges sold in legitimate vape shops with black market products, said Elmer Bailey, owner of The Vapor Emporium in New Market, Md.
The resulting “public confusion” over what’s being described as a “mysterious” illness linked to vaping is hitting vape shops hard, Bailey said.
“We’re being killed,” he said. “It’s putting us out of business, it’s putting people back on cigarettes.”
Matthew Milby, vice president of the Maryland Vapor Alliance, said many public health officials are not doing their "due diligence” to address the lung injuries by hesitating to pin the blame wholly on black market products. They’re “doing a disservice to public health” at the expense of small businesses, he said.
Black market THC and CBD-containing products are imported from some Asian countries and also can be made by individuals who purchase cheaper ingredients online, said Bob Large, owner of Quality Vapor Source in Taneytown, Md.
In any event, ask any proprietor of a Maryland vape store, Bailey said, “and they’ll tell you business is down 30%, 40%, 50%.”
Legitimate vape sellers buy vape and e-cigarette products registered with the FDA, Bailey said. And, Large said, those products are mostly water-soluble, contain nicotine and are made with propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin.
That additive is “unique to the [illicit] THC market,” Large said. “If research found [e-cigarettes were] really hurting people … I would have shut the doors. I don’t work to contribute to hurting people.”
Large said he’s noticed an unprecedented drop in business over the past month and a half in his shop of seven years. The “negative media attention” is one contributing factor, he said, but if the Maryland legislature passes a bill to ban flavored vaping products, he doesn’t think a vape shop will be left in business.
The state bill may be moot anyway, if President Donald Trump follows through on his consideration of a nationwide ban of flavored vape liquids. Other states have temporarily banned flavored e-liquid despite legal opposition.
The Maryland bill, still being drafted, aims to address vaping among youths, with proponents fearing teens are drawn to the fruity e-liquid flavors.
A ban won’t curb the use of vaping products, Bailey said; it will only contribute to a larger black market, and “it would be devastating” to vape shops.
“It’s ridiculous to say adults don’t like flavors,” Bailey said, adding that flavors are a successful deterrent to tobacco smokers.
Vape business owners say it’s still unclear what cartridges a flavor ban would permit, but suspect it might only allow for tobacco and menthol flavors.
Barkhorn began vaping to quit cigarettes, smoking “probably a pack, a pack and a half a day” for 38 years, she said.
If the only e-liquid flavors available are tobacco or menthol, “it’s not going to help someone stay off of cigarettes,” and it’s not going to deter teen users, Barkhorn said. “Trust me, the kids aren’t doing it for the flavor.”
At Barkhorn’s and Becker’s Baltimore County shop, 95% of customers use the flavored products, Becker said.
“If that flavor ban goes through, it’ll destroy all the shops,” Becker said. “There won’t be one vape shop open.”
To Large, “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out something outside of the regular nicotine-based market has changed.” He keeps laboratory testing reports of vaping products he purchases as required by the FDA, and said ingredients for his best-selling e-liquid products haven’t changed.
“Why, all of a sudden, is this happening?” he asked. “What’s going on here?”
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.