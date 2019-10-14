Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an Upperco field this afternoon, officials said Monday night.
Police responded to the 16800 block of Ridge Road in Upperco, after an adult man’s body was found in a field, police said. The homicide unit is investigating to identify the man and is waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information should contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
“Part of the investigation includes determining how the man got into the field,” police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said. “There is no obvious set of circumstances or obvious cause of death."
This story might be updated.