Baltimore County launches transportation survey as Olszewski seeks money for Towson Circulator, other projects

Olszewski’s letter to MDOT requests more than a dozen additional projects be included in the CTP. The letter asks for supplemental capital funds for the proposed Towson Circulator, a free bus that would travel between fixed routes in the Towson area. Planning money for the circulator has been set aside by the County Council, and now the county is waiting to hear back from the U.S. Department of Transportation on whether the county will be granted federal funding for the project.