Trivia-loving Towson twins apply separately to ‘Jeopardy!’ Now they will appear individually on the show a month apart.

It’s double “Jeopardy!” for the Donegan family of Towson.
Fraternal twin sisters Ciara and Kristin Donegan, 2018 Towson High School graduates, have been selected to compete on “Jeopardy!”— affiliated programs within a month of one another.
Though anyone can apply for “Jeopardy!” teen, collegiate and adult shows, it is not easy to become a contestant. For the sisters to appear on the show within a few years of one another would be amazing. But within a month? Incredible.
The 22-year-olds applied separately to be on the hugely popular game show and, as often happens with twins, were both accepted around the same time. The funny thing is, they both applied without the other one knowing it.
“We didn’t know each other [was] applying,” said Kristin.
The twins have been applying to “Jeopardy!”-affiliated programs since they were teens. Kristin, a senior at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, will appear on the 2022 “Jeopardy! National College Championship.” The competition involves 32 students selected from a 30,000-applicant pool from colleges across the country.
The 2022 “Jeopardy! College Championship” began airing on ABC-TV affiliates during prime time the week of Feb. 8. It airs Tuesday through Friday for two consecutive weeks with the final set for Feb. 22. Kristin will appear on the show Tuesday. The winner takes home $250,000.
“The process took over a year,” said Kristin. “The online test had 50 questions and we had to retake it the next day on Zoom.”
Ciara, a senior at University of Maryland, College Park and nine minutes younger than her sister, will compete on the regular “Jeopardy!” program five weeks after Kristin’s appearance.
A Banneker-Key Scholar, Ciara was one of more than 150,000 applicants who took the show’s test in the past year and one of 400 who was chosen.
“I auditioned on our 21st birthday,” said Ciara. “It was a fun way to celebrate.”
Ciara learned that she was selected just after Kristin competed. Ciara is set to appear on “Jeopardy!” on March 24. The show is seen locally on WBFF-TV weeknights at 7 p.m.
“I really enjoy learning trivia. It makes me feel like I have a super power,” said Ciara. “I know so much random information that I can use in any conversation. It definitely helps me socialize with anyone.”
Trivia has long been a Donegan family tradition. Their grandmother, Mary Donegan, auditioned for “Jeopardy!” in the 1980s but did not get selected. Laura Donegan, their mother, appeared on “It’s Academic” in the 1980s. Their family uses trivia as a way to bond and have fun.
Laura and her husband, Robert Donegan, bonded through trivia and attend family trivia nights at local pubs.“Trivia provides familial time and builds memory, cognition and sociability skills,” said Robert Donegan. “There’s a lot of breadth rather than depth here.”
“The trivia passion began for the girls in their middle school years,” said Laura Donegan. “Until then, Robert and I went to trivia nights by ourselves.”
“Growing up, we watched “Jeopardy!” three times a week,” said Kristin.
So really, the Donegan twins have been training for this moment for years. And, they have a brother, 20-year-old Liam. Will he follow the family’s trivia tradition? We’ll have to watch and see.