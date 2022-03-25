Towson twin wins ‘Jeopardy!’

Answer: Ciara Donegan!

Question: Who is the Towson twin “Jeopardy!” champ?

Donegan, a 2018 Towson High graduate, became a “Jeopardy!” champion Thursday night, when her turn as a contestant on the syndicated show aired. She now moves to the next round with winnings of $27,601. We’ll have to see just how far she gets.

In February, Ciara and her twin sister, Kristin, learned they were going to be on Jeopardy! within a month of one another. Kristin Donegan appeared on “Jeopardy! National College Championship” that aired in prime-time on ABC Feb. 15.

Ciara, a Banneker-Key Scholar senior at University of Maryland, College Park, was one of more than 150,000 applicants who took the show’s test in the past year and one of 400 who was chosen. Ciara will graduate with a degree in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science this year.

Ciara’s selection was coincidental, and independent of Kristin’s. She learned that she was chosen just after Kristin competed.

Ciara has applied to “Jeopardy!”-affiliated programs since she was a teen and now she’s got the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I really enjoy learning trivia, it makes me feel like I have a super power,” said Ciara. “I know so much random information that I can use in any conversation. It definitely helps me socialize with anyone.”

Ciara’s success is even more amazing considering she competed in the original version of the game show, when she could have qualified for the collegiate level, which has less challenging questions.

On Thursday night’s program, she went against returning champion Tim McCaigue from San Diego and Omar Khalid from New Orleans. Ciara started with a bang in her debut.

“It was amazing,” said Ciara. “It was the best day of my life, honestly, getting to go out there. Everyone was amazing, not surprising, but it was really nice how we were all rooting for each other even though we were competing against each other.”

You could tell that Ciara was a little nervous, but she led the first round with an average $8,000 advantage. Her lead continued into the final question on “Disney Characters.”

This was the clue: “In the source material from more than three centuries ago, her name was Badr Al-Budur, ‘Full Moon of Full Moons.’ ”

This is where she shined. Ciara turned her $6,000 lead into a $27,800 win with the answer “Who is Jasmine?”

Ciara appeared on Friday’s “Jeopardy!” as returning champion. The show films five episodes in one day, but Ciara did not say how she did. Viewers who tuned in found out quickly whether her winning streak continued.