Towson Loop shuttle to begin providing free transit in downtown area starting Oct. 12, Baltimore County executive announces

A free shuttle service for downtown Towson is scheduled to begin operations in mid-October, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Tuesday.
The Towson Loop circulator will provide public transportation in the core of Towson’s downtown and main attractions starting Oct. 12.
“I’m thrilled that we will soon deliver on bringing this long-promised, free transit service that will better connect our neighbors with the places they live, work, study, and play,” Olszewski said in a statement.
The bus system fulfills a campaign pledge for Olszewski, under a plan announced in June to connect riders from Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Goucher College, Sheppard Pratt Health Systems, St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson University, The Shops at Kenilworth, Towson Town Center and Towson Place.
The service will provide a 12-vehicle fleet of 25 passenger shuttles that traverse two options within Towson, according to a news release.
“Expanding access to easy, efficient, reliable transit an essential element in our vision for a better Baltimore County,” Olszewski said.
In November 2019, Baltimore County won a $1.65 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help support the free bus system, and Olszewski provided new operating funding in his fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 budgets, including $1.6 million this year.
County officials say Coach USA will operate the system under a contract through its subsidiary Dillon’s Bus Service.
“Coach USA has a successful track record of partnering with the various stakeholder in the communities we serve to promote wider economic growth through job creation and improved access to safe, affordable and sustainable transportation,” said Bruce Roberts, Coach USA’s senior vice president of business development. “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Baltimore County to help them deliver on their stated long-term strategic plan to modernize its transportation system and to better connect people with where they live, work, study and play.”
Loop shuttles may be seen on the streets of the Towson as drivers begin their training over the coming weeks and signs will be installed at all stop locations in preparation for the Oct. 12 launch date.
For more information about the Towson Loop, visit www.baltcoloop.com.