Towson Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers for community cleanup day to plant perennials in flower boxes

The Towson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community cleanup day in honor of Earth Day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The chamber will need help planting perennials in the flower boxes around Towson, requesting volunteers to meet at Towson Chambers, at 44 West Chesapeake Ave.
“We’re planting 140 perennials in flower pots,” said executive director of Towson Chamber of Commerce, Nancy Hafford. “There [are] 30 flower boxes on the street at this time and we’re in the process of adding 20 more flower pots throughout Towson.”
The Towson Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit founded in 1964 with the goal of enhancing the Towson community and making it a better place to live, work, and visit. One of its key functions is to serve as a unified voice for more than 350 businesses.
Typically, the community cleanup day is a semiannual occurrence, touted “The Big Event,” featuring help from Towson University students. This event hasn’t been the same since there are a limited number of students on campus due to COVID-19. More participation is expected this year from local residents, business owners and property owners, Hafford said.
“Our goal over the next two months is to have the same flower pots on all the streets in Towson and to have local artists paint them,” she said.
A long term vision of the chamber is creating “complete streets,” Hafford said.
“We’re looking to have consistency throughout the core of Towson,” she said. “The same trash cans, the same flower pots, and the same type of light poles on each block.”
For more details, go to towsonchamber.com.