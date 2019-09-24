Towson District Courthouse to close temporarily and shift operations to Catonsville

The Towson District Courthouse will move its staff and operations to the new, but not yet completed, Catonsville District Courthouse for about six months for HVAC systems repairs that are scheduled to start “later this year," officials from the Maryland Judiciary announced Monday.
“Aging equipment and failing systems” at the Towson location are what prompted the temporary move, officials said. An exact move date will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Maryland Judiciary said about 102 staff will move from Towson to Catonsville “upon completion of construction” of the new Catonsville District Courthouse.
The new Catonsville District Courthouse is scheduled to open later this fall. The 130,000-square-foot facility is located a 1 Rolling Roadand will have free, on-site parking.
Once the HVAC repairs are complete, the operations and staff of the Towson District Courthouse will move back to Towson, and the operations of the Catonsville District Courthouse will move from its current location on Walker Avenue to the new building on Rolling Road.
Officials did not immediately say what the plans for the old Catonsville courthouse building are; it opened in 1982. The new building’s project cost is about $54 million.
Chief Judge of the District Court of Maryland John P. Morrissey said the temporary relocation is “an unfortunate situation,” but that the judiciary is “committed to ensuring there will be no disruption of services for Marylanders.”
All cases scheduled for the Towson District Courthouse during the period of the move will be located to the new Catonsville District Courthouse. The Maryland Judiciary is not offering a shuttle between the courthouses, but there are bus routes that run between Towson and Catonsville, and there is free parking at the Catonsville District Courthouse.
Signs have already been posted in Towson alerting visitors of the upcoming move. Questions, comments or concerns about the move can be sent to the Maryland Judiciary at towsontempmove@mdcourts.gov.